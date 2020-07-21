COVID 19: Ludhiana campus of Punjab Agricultural University to remain closed till July 24

The Ludhiana campus of the Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) will remain closed till July 24 in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, said the university registrar on Tuesday.

"The Vice-Chancellor is pleased to order that the Ludhiana campus of the university will remain closed till July 24. Online teaching and essential field activities will continue to be undertaken by following all instructions/guidelines issued from time to time to prevent the spread of COVID-19," the order from the registrar office read.

As per the Union Health Ministry, Punjab has a total of 10,510 COVID-19 cases. (ANI)