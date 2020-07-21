Lightning kills 10 in Bihar; CM announces Rs 4 lakh ex gratia
Banka district accounted for four deaths, while three died in Nalanda, two in Jamui and one in Nawada, the official said. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed grief over the deaths and directed officials to pay Rs 4 lakh as ex gratia to the next of kin of each deceased, an official release said.PTI | Patna | Updated: 21-07-2020 20:56 IST | Created: 21-07-2020 20:52 IST
At least 10 people died in lightning strikes in four districts of Bihar on Tuesday, a disaster management department official said. Banka district accounted for four deaths, while three died in Nalanda, two in Jamui and one in Nawada, the official said.
Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed grief over the deaths and directed officials to pay Rs 4 lakh as ex gratia to the next of kin of each deceased, an official release said. Kumar appealed to people to stay indoors as far as possible during bad weather conditions.
More than 180 people have died due to lightning strikes in the state in the past one month. Of them, 83 people in 23 districts lost their lives on a single day, June 25.
ALSO READ
276 new COVID-19 cases in Bihar
Private hospitals in Bihar not admitting patients with COVID-19 symptoms: NTPC
NHRC notices to HRD Ministry, Bihar govt over plight of poor children due to non-supply of mid-day meal
Bihar students to get ration, money under mid-day meal scheme
NHRC notice to HRD Ministry, Bihar govt over report about poor children in Bhagalpur not getting mid-day meal