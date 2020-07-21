NIA files supplementary charge-sheet in Bihar's AK-47 rifles case

The NIA on Tuesday filed a supplementary charge-sheet in a case involving the recovery of AK-47 rifles from Bihar before a special NIA court in Patna, an official said. The charge-sheet was filed against Mohammad Mursheed, a resident of Bihar's Munger district, under relevant provisions of the IPC, Arms Act, and the UA(P) Act, an NIA spokesperson said.

The case relates to the recovery of three AK-47 weapons from the house of Rizwana Begum on the disclosure of her brother and accused Shamsher Alam, the official said. The Munger police registered a case against 26 accused and some unknown persons. Later, the case was re-registered by the NIA, he said. A group of arms smugglers conspired with certain employees of Central Ordinance Depot (COD) at Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, and stole more than 76 AK series rifles, their parts, and 13 Self-Loading Rifles from the sheds of COD between 2012-2018, the official said.

The kingpin of the racket, Purshottam Lal Rajak, used the parts of the stolen weapons to make cannibalized AK series rifles and SLRs and sold them to weapon-dealers in Munger, he said. These rifles were further smuggled across Bihar and sold to Naxalites and criminals. Twenty-two AK rifles stolen from COD, Jabalpur have already been recovered, the official said.

Till now, charge-sheets have been filed against 13 accused -- Begum, Alam, Md Imran Alam, Niyazul Rahman, Md Irfan Alam, Rajak, Suresh Thakur, Chandrawati Devi, Shivendra Rajak, Bajrang Shankar, Manoj Singh, Manzar Alam and Mohd Mursheed under sections of the IPC, Arms Act and UA(P) Act, he said. Further investigation in the case is underway.