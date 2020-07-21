Left Menu
Delhi govt to consult experts after sero-prevalence study finds 23.48 pc affected with COVID-19

"We will consult public health experts and epidemiologists to determine if the future course of Delhi's strategy against COVID-19 should change in light of these survey results or not," the official also said. Earlier in the day, the Union Health Ministry said that Delhi's sero-prevalence study has found that 23.48 per cent of the people tested have been affected by COVID-19 in the city with the eight of the total 11 districts having more than 20 per cent of the population having antibodies against coronavirus infection.

Representative image Image Credit: ANI

With 23.48 per cent of people found affected by COVID-19 in a sero-prevalence study in the city, the Delhi government will consult public health experts and epidemiologists to determine whether the future strategy needs to be changed or not, an official said on Tuesday. The official said that the results of the study show that on an average, across Delhi, the prevalence of antibodies is 23.48 per cent in the population. This captures the state of recovery from COVID-19 infection in mid-June, the official said. "We will consult public health experts and epidemiologists to determine if the future course of Delhi's strategy against COVID-19 should change in light of these survey results or not," the official also said.

Earlier in the day, the Union Health Ministry said that Delhi's sero-prevalence study has found that 23.48 per cent of the people tested have been affected by COVID-19 in the city with the eight of the total 11 districts having more than 20 per cent of the population having antibodies against coronavirus infection. The study, during which a total of 21,387 samples were tested from June 27 to July 10 by the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) in collaboration with the Delhi government, also indicated that a large number of infected persons remain asymptomatic, it said.

South-east district was found to have a prevalence of 22.12 per cent, Shahadara 27.61 per cent, north-west (23.31 pc), New Delhi 22.87 per cent, Central 27.86 pc, south-west 12.95 pc, north-east 27.7 pc, east 23.9 pc, north 25.26 pc, south 18.61 pc and west 19.13 pc. The first 12 days of July have largely reported more cases of people recovering daily from the coronavirus than the fresh ones added to Delhi''s COVID-19 count, according to Delhi government data.

From July 1-12, the city recorded 25,134 cases, while 31,640 people recovered. Barring July 1 and July 6, all days this month recorded more recoveries than fresh cases.

