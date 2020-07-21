Lockdown in Dakshina Kannada district to end on Thursday

The week-long lockdown imposed in Dakshina Kannada since July 16 will be in force only till 5 am on Thursday, DK district-in-charge Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary said on Tuesday. There is no move to extend the lockdown and shops and business establishments will be allowed to function from Thursday, he said.

The announcement follows the Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa's message to the public through the media earlier in the day that there will be no further lockdowns in the state. The Chief Minister had urged the people to learn to live with the pandemic by maintaining social distancing and following regulations prescribed by health authorities.