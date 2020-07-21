Left Menu
Assam Guv, CM condoles death of Lalji Tandon

The chief minister also expressed solidarity with the bereaved family. In a statement, Sonowal said the immense contribution made by Tandon to the social and political life of the country would always remain a source of inspiration for years to come.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 21-07-2020 22:25 IST | Created: 21-07-2020 22:12 IST
Assam Guv, CM condoles death of Lalji Tandon
Representative image Image Credit: Facebook(@tandonlalji)

Assam Governor Jagadish Mukhi and Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Tuesday condoled the demise of Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon. The governor in a message said he was saddened to learn about the death of Tandon, a veteran politician, and administrator.

"Lalji Tandon as I know him contributed immensely throughout his life with deep commitment and compassion to serve the society," he said. As a governor also, he made an indelible mark to glorify the spirit of parliamentary democracy and strengthen the edifice of democratic federalism, Mukhi said.

"I express my deepest empathy with the bereaved family members and pray to Almighty for eternal peace of the departed soul," he added. The chief minister also expressed solidarity with the bereaved family.

In a statement, Sonowal said the immense contribution made by Tandon to the social and political life of the country would always remain a source of inspiration for years to come. He said that with the passing away of the stalwart, "India lost a great parliamentarian and statesman who always devoted his life to serve the society." Tandon, 85, died at a private hospital in Lucknow on Tuesday.

