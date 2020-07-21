Left Menu
Received complaints regarding candidates using fake SC certificates to get admissions: Pb minister

Punjab Social Justice Minister Sadhu Singh Dharmsot on Tuesday said his department has received a number of complaints regarding candidates using fake Scheduled Caste certificates to get admissions in educational institutions.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 21-07-2020 22:21 IST | Created: 21-07-2020 22:21 IST
Punjab Social Justice Minister Sadhu Singh Dharmsot on Tuesday said his department has received a number of complaints regarding candidates using fake Scheduled Caste certificates to get admissions in educational institutions. He warned that those using such certificates to receive government benefits will not be spared at any cost.

Any officer or official found involved in verifying such certificates would also face stern action, the minister said. "The department has received a number of complaints in which candidates belonging to non-SC category have used fake certificates to get admissions in educational institutions and in some cases they have also got jobs using these certificates," Dharmsot said in a statement here.

The matter would be investigated thoroughly and taken to its logical end. Anyone found involved in it would be strictly punished, he said. Dharmsot said the Constitution has given certain rights to the downtrodden communities to bring them on par, economically and socially, with other communities.

It is for this purpose that they have been given reservation in education and government service, he said. The benefits of such a certificate should only be realised by an eligible person or candidate, he added.

In view of the complaints received by the department, officers have been asked to investigate. FIRs would be filed against the culprits and their appointments cancelled immediately, Dharmsot said. He said officers have also been asked to ascertain which candidates used fake certificates to get jobs.

