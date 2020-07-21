COVID-19: National recovery rate improves to 62.72 pc, case fatality stands at 2.43 pc, says Health Ministry

As India's national recovery rate of COVID-19 improves to 62.72 percent, the case fatality rate continues to see a declining trend reaching 2.43 percent, said the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday. According to the central government, in the last 24 hours, the country saw a progressive increase of 24,491 in the COVID-19 recovery patients. This has pushed the cumulative figure of recovered cases among COVID-19 patients to 7,24,577, as on July 21.

"The recovery rate has further improved to 62.72%. This has also ensured that India continues to have one of the lowest Case Fatality Rates, at 2.43%, which is consistently falling. The gap between the number of recovered cases and active cases has increased to 3,22,048 at present. Currently, there are 4,02,529 active cases and all are under medical supervision," said the health ministry official. In the last 24 hours, 3,33,395 samples were tested. Cumulatively, 1,43,81,303 samples have been tested in the country. This has been possible through an ever-expanding diagnostic lab network of 1,274 labs, including 892 labs in the government sector and 382 private labs. These include Real-Time RT PCR-based testing labs (651), TrueNat-based testing labs (516) and CBNAAT-based testing labs (107). (ANI)