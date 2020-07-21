Left Menu
NSUI stages protest against UGC guidelines for conducting exams in September

National Student's Union of India (NSUI) on Tuesday protested in front of the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) office against the new guidelines issued by University Grants Commission (UGC) for University to conduct exams in the month of September.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-07-2020 22:38 IST | Created: 21-07-2020 22:38 IST
NSUI stages protest against UGC guidelines to conduct exams in September on Tuesday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

National Student's Union of India (NSUI) on Tuesday protested in front of the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) office against the new guidelines issued by University Grants Commission (UGC) for University to conduct exams in the month of September. The protest was lead by NSUI national president Neeraj Kundan along with the other office bearers and volunteers. However, the members of NSUI were detained at Mandir Marg Police Station.

Neeraj Kundan said that when even the Parliament was suspended due to COVID-19 pandemic then why should students be forced to take exams during a time when there are over 10 Lakh corona cases in the country. He alleged that the government was not worried about the safety of students. "When the technical field institutes like IIT's can promote their students then why is MHRD and UGC not promoting the other universities students amid COVID-19 pandemic?" Kundan asked.

"Why are MHRD and UGC not promoting the students who are waiting for their completion of degree and that is been continuously delayed?. The students are worried and so are their parents. Due to COVID-19, people are already suffering a lot in many ways and now by forcing students to take the exams is bringing another mental pressure on the students and on their families," he added. He said students also gone back to their homes leaving their hostels and universities amid COVID-19 crisis and many of them don't even have study materials with them. Students are under huge mental pressure as they are facing a dilemma as they are not in a position to take the exam due to COVID-19, he claimed.

He said that online exams discriminates and isolates those students who don't have access to proper internet connection, Android Mobiles and Laptops. (ANI)

