Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mahant Giri supports decision to cancel Amarnath Yatra, suggests pilgrims take advantage of live telecasting

Mahant Deependra Giri, the custodian of the holy mace of Lord Shiva welcomed the decision to cancel this year's Amarnath Yatra in the wake of coronavirus situation and suggested that pilgrims take advantage of live telecasting /virtual darshan of the morning and evening Aarti.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-07-2020 23:09 IST | Created: 21-07-2020 23:09 IST
Mahant Giri supports decision to cancel Amarnath Yatra, suggests pilgrims take advantage of live telecasting
Custodian of the holy mace of Amarnath cave, Mahant Deependra Giri (file photo). Image Credit: ANI

Mahant Deependra Giri, the custodian of the holy mace of Lord Shiva welcomed the decision to cancel this year's Amarnath Yatra in the wake of coronavirus situation and suggested that pilgrims take advantage of live telecasting /virtual darshan of the morning and evening Aarti. "I have just got to know that Amarnath pilgrimage has been cancelled due toCOVID-19 pandemic. Though it is disappointing but I believe it is an appropriate decision in the prevailing circumstances. It is also in the interest of safety and security of pilgrims, all government and security personnel," Giri said.

"I will suggest for pilgrims who planned for pilgrimage this year that they may take advantage of live telecasting. Watch morning and evening aarti and darshan during Shravan till Shravan poornima. I am sure that state government will make arrangements for Chhari Mubarak as per the schedule to reach the holy cave on Shravan Poornima to reserve the age-old traditions," he said. The Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB) on Tuesday said that this year's Amarnath Yatra has been cancelled due to conditions created by COVID-19.

The decision was taken at a meeting of Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB) that was presided by Lieutenant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu, who is Chairman of SASB. "Based upon the circumstances, the Board decided with a heavy heart that it is not advisable to hold and conduct this year's Shri Amarnathji Yatra and expressed its regret to announce the cancellation of Yatra 2020. The Board is aware of and respects the sentiments of millions of devotees and to keep the religious sentiments alive, the Board shall continue the Live Telecast/ Virtual Darshan of the morning and evening Aarti," said a release by Raj Bhavan.

It said the traditional rituals shall be carried out as per past practice and Chhadi Mubarak shall be facilitated by the government. According to the release, the Board was informed that the arrangements were on track since February 2020, but due to nationwide lockdown and pandemic, State Executive Committee, J&K has still continued to keep religious places and places of worship closed for the public. These prohibitions continue till July 31.

"The Board further discussed that pandemic has put the health administration system to its limit. The spike has been particularly very sharp in July. Health workers and security forces are also getting infected and the focus of entire Medical, Civil and Police Administration at the moment is on containing the local transmission of the COVID-19 pandemic. "The health concerns are so serious that the strain on the health system, along with the diversion in resources to the Yatra, will be immense. This would also unnecessarily put the Yatris at risk of catching the COVID-19," the release said.

The Board also deliberated the views of the government. "The government made reasoned observations supported by facts which suggested that it would not be advisable to conduct Shri Amarnathji Yatra 2020 and it would be advisable to cancel it this year in larger public interest. This would enable the Health, Civil and Police Administrations to focus on the immediate challenges facing them rather than diverting resources, manpower and attention to the conduct of the Shri Amarnathji Yatra," read the release (ANI)

TRENDING

Church of North India acts against Chotanagpur diocese bishop

Science News Roundup: Applied Materials takes aim at chip speed bottleneck with new tech; United Arab Emirates launches mission to Mars and more

Airtel renews pan-India managed services partnership with Ericsson

Virgin River Season 2 synopsis, cast revealed, what latest we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Tesla's spent a year terrifying, electrifying Wall Street

Teslas losses were mounting last summer, massive debt payments were looming, and both Wall Street and federal regulators had run out of patience with the erratic behaviour of CEO Elon Musk. One year ago this week, shares plunged 14 after Te...

After lighting strike, Russian teen goalie returns to pitch

When 16-year-old goalkeeper Ivan Zaborovsky was rushed to hospital after being struck by lighting during a warm-up, few thought he would survive. Footage from the stadium outside Moscow where his youth team, FC Znamya Truda, were training o...

Next virus aid package could easily swell past USD 1 trillion

The price tag for the next COVID-19 aid package could quickly swell above USD 1 trillion as White House negotiators negotiate with Congress over money to reopen schools, prop up small businesses, boost virus testing and keep cash flowing to...

Board changes date; students to get Madhyamik mark sheets on

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education on Tuesday said that mark sheets of the Madhyamik Pariksha, the class 10 examination, would be distributed to students on Wednesday and Friday. The Board had earlier announced that mark sheets wi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020