Asked about not wearing mask, MP cop misbehaves with man

In one of the clips, the motorcycle-borne constable is seen snatching the mobile phone of the person after being questioned about not wearing a face mask in public. The officials said the incident took place in an area under Pardeshipura police station limits on Monday.

PTI | Indore | Updated: 21-07-2020 23:15 IST | Created: 21-07-2020 23:15 IST
An inquiry has been ordered in an incident where a Madhya Pradesh police constable allegedly misbehaved with a person who questioned him about not wearing a face mask in public as mandated by the government to curb the spread of COVID-19, officials said on Tuesday. Videos of the incident have gone viral on social media. In one of the clips, the motorcycle-borne constable is seen snatching the mobile phone of the person after being questioned about not wearing a face mask in public.

The officials said the incident took place in an area under Pardeshipura police station limits on Monday. The victim in the case, Akash Vishwakarma, had submitted a written complaint against the policeman to Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Harinarayanachari Mishra.

The DIG said he has directed an official to investigate Vishwakarma's complaint against the constable. Meanwhile, videos of the incident have gone viral on social media.

In one of these videos, a police constable is seen driving a motorcycle without wearing a mask. In the video, another two-wheeler rider is seen coming near the policeman and heard asking, "Sir, where is your mask?" The angry policeman is seen snatching the mobile phone of the person, from which the video was being shot, immediately after he asked the question.

Indore is among the districts most affected by COVID- 19 the state where the administration has issued a detailed order about the measures to prevent its spread. It has a provision to recover a fine of Rs 200 on the spot from a person found not wearing a mask in public places.

