Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rajasthan govt okays relief for about 35 lakh needy families hit by lockdown

The Rajasthan government on Tuesday decided to give Rs 1,000 ex gratia to each of about 35 lakh needy families hit by the coronavirus lockdown. The state government had earlier given an ex gratia of Rs 2,500 to the needy families. Earlier, each of 31 needy families received Rs 2,500 ex gratia, the statement said.

PTI | Japur | Updated: 21-07-2020 23:15 IST | Created: 21-07-2020 23:15 IST
Rajasthan govt okays relief for about 35 lakh needy families hit by lockdown

The Rajasthan government on Tuesday decided to give Rs 1,000 ex gratia to each of about 35 lakh needy families hit by the coronavirus lockdown. The decision, taken at a Cabinet meeting, will put a burden of Rs 351 core on the exchequer, an official statement said. The cabinet also decided to provide relief to the tourism and related sector. The state government gave nod to restart the local public transport services in cities. A government spokesperson said Rs 1,000 ex gratia will be provided to each of around 35 lakh families, including building construction workers and BPL families and those deprived of social security pension. The state government had earlier given an ex gratia of Rs 2,500 to the needy families. The Cabinet has approved a proposal to give additional benefits for one year to the units in the tourism, hospitality and entertainment sectors under the Rajasthan Investment Promotion Scheme. Similarly, hotels and tour operators have been given a relief in the state GST.

The Cabinet has approved a relief package of about Rs 220 crore through the Rajasthan State Industrial Development and Investment Corporation for varied industries. At the meeting, it was decided that of Rs 2.25 crore received by legislations under the local area development fund, they will spend Rs 1 crore in a year for next two years on medial facilities.

The remaining Rs 1.25 crore will be spent for development works according to needs of their area. The government said it has provided more than Rs 5,500 crore to the needy under various initiatives. Earlier, each of 31 needy families received Rs 2,500 ex gratia, the statement said. It said an advance payment of social security pension schemes was given to 79 lakh people as a relief measure. While deliberating on the coronavirus situation, the Cabinet expressed satisfaction that the state has a mortality rate of just 1.87 per cent as compared with the national average of 2.45 per cent.

TRENDING

Church of North India acts against Chotanagpur diocese bishop

Science News Roundup: Applied Materials takes aim at chip speed bottleneck with new tech; United Arab Emirates launches mission to Mars and more

Airtel renews pan-India managed services partnership with Ericsson

Virgin River Season 2 synopsis, cast revealed, what latest we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Tesla's spent a year terrifying, electrifying Wall Street

Teslas losses were mounting last summer, massive debt payments were looming, and both Wall Street and federal regulators had run out of patience with the erratic behaviour of CEO Elon Musk. One year ago this week, shares plunged 14 after Te...

After lighting strike, Russian teen goalie returns to pitch

When 16-year-old goalkeeper Ivan Zaborovsky was rushed to hospital after being struck by lighting during a warm-up, few thought he would survive. Footage from the stadium outside Moscow where his youth team, FC Znamya Truda, were training o...

Next virus aid package could easily swell past USD 1 trillion

The price tag for the next COVID-19 aid package could quickly swell above USD 1 trillion as White House negotiators negotiate with Congress over money to reopen schools, prop up small businesses, boost virus testing and keep cash flowing to...

Board changes date; students to get Madhyamik mark sheets on

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education on Tuesday said that mark sheets of the Madhyamik Pariksha, the class 10 examination, would be distributed to students on Wednesday and Friday. The Board had earlier announced that mark sheets wi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020