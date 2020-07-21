Rajasthan govt okays relief for about 35 lakh needy families hit by lockdown

The Rajasthan government on Tuesday decided to give Rs 1,000 ex gratia to each of about 35 lakh needy families hit by the coronavirus lockdown. The decision, taken at a Cabinet meeting, will put a burden of Rs 351 core on the exchequer, an official statement said. The cabinet also decided to provide relief to the tourism and related sector. The state government gave nod to restart the local public transport services in cities. A government spokesperson said Rs 1,000 ex gratia will be provided to each of around 35 lakh families, including building construction workers and BPL families and those deprived of social security pension. The state government had earlier given an ex gratia of Rs 2,500 to the needy families. The Cabinet has approved a proposal to give additional benefits for one year to the units in the tourism, hospitality and entertainment sectors under the Rajasthan Investment Promotion Scheme. Similarly, hotels and tour operators have been given a relief in the state GST.

The Cabinet has approved a relief package of about Rs 220 crore through the Rajasthan State Industrial Development and Investment Corporation for varied industries. At the meeting, it was decided that of Rs 2.25 crore received by legislations under the local area development fund, they will spend Rs 1 crore in a year for next two years on medial facilities.

The remaining Rs 1.25 crore will be spent for development works according to needs of their area. The government said it has provided more than Rs 5,500 crore to the needy under various initiatives. Earlier, each of 31 needy families received Rs 2,500 ex gratia, the statement said. It said an advance payment of social security pension schemes was given to 79 lakh people as a relief measure. While deliberating on the coronavirus situation, the Cabinet expressed satisfaction that the state has a mortality rate of just 1.87 per cent as compared with the national average of 2.45 per cent.