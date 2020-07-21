BSF jawans seize cough syrup and ganja

Border Security Force jawans arrested one person allegedly involved in transborder smuggling of ganja and seized banned cough syrup in separate raids along the Indo-Bangla border in West Bengal, a BSF statement said on Tuesday. The statement said 275 bottles of phensydyl cough syrup were seized during a patrol by border guards at Mihir outpost in North 24 Parganas district along the Indo- Bangladesh border on late Monday night.

In another incident on the same day, jawans of the paramilitary force arrested one person at Dhakola in Murshidabad district and seized one kg of ganja from him. In series of raids, including the two aforementioned incidents during the two day period, the border guards seized 627 bottles of Phensedyl worth Rs 1,06,396 and 7.2 kg of ganja along different pockets of the south Bengal frontiers.

These bottles of Phensedyl and Ganja were being smuggled to Bangladesh through the different locations of the border districts. This year the BSF jawans of South Bengal Frontier have seized 1,54,950 bottles of Phensedyl and 1456.720 kg ganja, the statement added.