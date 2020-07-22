Left Menu
Development News Edition

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra all set to vacate her govt bungalow, will shift to house in Gurugram

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is set to vacate the government bungalow in Lodhi Estate here before the end of this month and shift to a house in DLF Aralia, Sector 42, Gurugram, Haryana.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-07-2020 09:43 IST | Created: 22-07-2020 09:43 IST
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra all set to vacate her govt bungalow, will shift to house in Gurugram
Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

By Siddharth Sharma & Ankur Sharma Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is set to vacate the government bungalow in Lodhi Estate here before the end of this month and shift to a house in DLF Aralia, Sector 42, Gurugram, Haryana.

Sources close to Priyanka Gandhi Vadra have stated that she will stay in Gurugram for the next few months. She is currently scouting two or three places in the national capital for rented accommodation and is expected to finalise it soon, sources added. One of these houses, likely to be finalised, is located near Sujan Singh Park in New Delhi where repair work is underway. Sources added that the repair work will take about one or two months, till then the Congress leader will stay at the Gurugram house. She will shift to New Delhi once the repair work at the house is through.

Sources further said that most of the household goods have been shifted to the Gurugram house and security inspection process has also been completed. CRPF has already done a security check of the house after she informed about her shift of residence. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has Z+ category security entitlement. It is understood that she will now use the official residence of her mother and Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi for political meetings in Delhi. In view of SPG security, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was allotted 35 Lodhi Estate in New Delhi area since 1997. However, after the SPG security was removed and her security was categories to Z+ last year she was asked to vacate the house.

On July 1, the Central Government's Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry issued a notice to her to vacate the Lodhi Estate residence by 31 July. It was then indicated that Priyanka Gandhi Vadra would shift to her relative's house 'Kaul Niwas' in Lucknow. However, it was decided to use the residence for her, the Congress in-charge of Uttar Pradesh, while she is on a tour of the state.

It is also being called her political base camp. According to sources, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will spend most of her time in UP in the coming days in view of Assembly elections in the state in 2022. Sources in the UP Congress stated that Priyanka Gandhi Vadra may visit UP in August. Interestingly, there has been no response from Priyanka Gandhi Vadra after the Central Government notice to vacate the bungalow. However, leaders of the Congress have called the notice a move inspired by the politics of revenge.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also rejected any suggestions that she had sought an extension to retain the house and said that she will vacate the bungalow before July 31. A source close to the Congress leader stated the decoration-design that has been added to 35 Lodhi Estate in the last 23 years will remain intact. (ANI)

TRENDING

Church of North India acts against Chotanagpur diocese bishop

Virgin River Season 2 synopsis, cast revealed, what latest we know

Airtel renews pan-India managed services partnership with Ericsson

Is Dakota Johnson bisexual? Chris Martin to propose Jamie Dornan’s onscreen lover with a ring

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Study shows fusion protein holds promise for treating pulmonary arterial hypertension

Symptoms of pulmonary arterial hypertension PAH may begin slowly, and even before they appear, extensive damage has caused the obstruction of small arteries leading to increased blood pressure in the lungs. By the time symptoms -- most nota...

Undiagnosed virus infections could be 27 times higher in S.Korea's Daegu city-study

A small South Korean survey of people with no history of COVID-19, but living in a city with the most cases, showed that roughly one in 13 had antibodies to the novel coronavirus, indicating the virus may have spread more widely than though...

Ambica Steels Limited is Developing its New Dedicated E-marketing Website for its Customers

NEW DELHI, July 22, 2020,PRNewswire -- Ambica Steel Limited, one of the largest and most successful manufacturers of stainless steel in India, is launching its new dedicated e-marketing website and Software providing complete information ab...

Confusion swirls as Japan launches tourism campaign amid virus surge

Japan on Wednesday kicked off a national travel campaign aimed at reviving its battered tourism industry, but the effort has drawn heavy criticism amid a jump in new coronavirus cases. Go To Travel - dubbed Go To Trouble by some local media...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020