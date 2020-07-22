Tamil Nadu: Ramanathapuram police seize 600 kg turmeric, 2 held
The Mandapam police arrested two persons and seized around 600 kilograms of edible turmeric in 15 bundles from Mandapam near Rameswaram in Tamil Nadu's Ramanathapuram district on Wednesday.ANI | Rameswaram (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 22-07-2020 11:51 IST | Created: 22-07-2020 11:51 IST
The Mandapam police arrested two persons and seized around 600 kilograms of edible turmeric in 15 bundles from Mandapam near Rameswaram in Tamil Nadu's Ramanathapuram district on Wednesday.
The yellow bundles of turmeric were being smuggled to Sri Lanka from Mandapam.
"The turmeric was being smuggled to Sri Lanka from Mandapam. Two smugglers have been arrested and are being held at the police station for further investigation," Ramanathapuram district Superintendent of Police Varun Kumar told ANI. (ANI)
