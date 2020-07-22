'Big day' in India's nuclear history, says HM Shah as Kakrapar plant achieves criticality
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said it is a "big day" in India's nuclear history as the indigenously designed 700 MW Kakrapar atomic power plant-3 in Gujarat achieved criticality. The power plant achieving criticality means that it has reached the normal operating condition of a reactor. It indicates that the plant is now set to generate power.
"Big Day in India's Nuclear history as indigenously designed 700 MWe Kakrapar Atomic Power Plant-3 in Gujarat achieved criticality. Nation salutes our scientists on this stellar achievement. New India is marching ahead to realize PM @NarendraModi's vision of #AatmaNirbharBharat," Shah tweeted. Prime Minister Narendra Modi too congratulated nuclear scientists, saying the indigenous reactor is a shining example of the 'Make in India' campaign.
