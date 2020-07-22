Faridabad: Police to set up wing for addressing issues faced by teens

The district police here have decided to set up a dedicated wing to create awareness among teenagers about victimisation by unscrupulous elements, a police official said on Wednesday. "The threat has multiplied many-fold in the recent years in view of their increased and unmonitored interaction with the outside world through social media and Internet," Faridabad Police Commissioner O P Singh said.

The wing has been named Teen Age Police (TAP), he said. TAP will strive to encourage teenagers to adopt a healthy and constructive lifestyle. "It will create an interactive platform of schools' headboys and headgirls and sports teams' captains. It will host listening sessions with them through web-conference and face-to-face interaction to understand the problems they and their peers are facing," Singh said.

TAP will also run a helpline with the help of reputed NGOs active in this field for the parents and victims of bullying and harassment, said the 1992-batch Haryana cadre officer. "TAP will also harness social media platforms like Instagram and Snapchat particularly popular among teenagers. Through these, it will seek to educate teenagers about possible victimisation and encourage them to take steps to avoid falling in the trap." he said. An additional commissioner of police-ranking officer will lead the initiative. The officer will work in close coordination with school authorities, parents' associations and NGOs, he said.