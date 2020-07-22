Two ministers inducted in AP cabinet

In a minor reorganisation, two MLAs were inducted into the Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy's Council of Ministers here on Wednesday to fill as many vacant slots. Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan administered the oath of office and secrecy to the new ministers, Ch Srinivasa Venugopala Krishna and Seediri Appala Raju, at a brief function in the Raj Bhavan in Vijayawada.

The two slots in the Cabinet fell vacant after Deputy Chief Minister (Revenue) Pilli Subhash Chandra Bose and Minister Mopidevi Venkata Ramana Rao resigned from their posts upon their election to the Rajya Sabha. Krishna and Appala Raju belong to the backward Setti Balija and fishermen communities, the same as Bose and Ramana respectively.

Both of them were elected to the Assembly for the first time in 2019. Krishna represents Ramachandrapuram constituency in East Godavari district while Appala Raju is an MLA from Palasa in Srikakulam district.

Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy, Assembly Speaker T Seetaram, ministers and officials attended the event. PTI DBV ROH ROH