Air Force Commanders’ Conference inaugurated by Rajnath Singh on 22 Jul

Raksha Mantri said that the nation's resolve to defend its sovereignty stands firm on the faith its people have in the capability of its Armed Forces.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-07-2020 14:26 IST | Created: 22-07-2020 14:26 IST
Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria welcomed the Hon’ble Raksha Mantri and other senior officials from the MoD. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_Guwahati)

The Air Force Commanders' Conference (AFCC) was inaugurated by the Hon'ble Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh on 22 Jul 20 at Air Headquarters (Vayu Bhawan). Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria welcomed the Hon'ble Raksha Mantri and other senior officials from the MoD.

In his address to the Air Force Commanders, Raksha Mantri appreciated the proactive response by the IAF in bolstering its operational capabilities over the past few months. He stated that the professional manner in which IAF conducted the airstrikes in Balakot as well as rapid deployment of IAF assets at forwarding locations in response to the prevailing situation in Eastern Ladakh has sent a strong message to the adversaries. Raksha Mantri said that the nation's resolve to defend its sovereignty stands firm on the faith its people have in the capability of its Armed Forces. He alluded to the ongoing efforts for de-escalation on LAC and urged the IAF to stand ready to handle any eventuality.

He praised the stellar contribution by IAF in supporting the nation's response to COVID-19 pandemic and the role played during several HADR missions. He highlighted the need to achieve self-reliance in defence production and noted that the theme is chosen for this AFCC – 'IAF in the Next Decade' - was very apt for enhancing efforts towards indigenisation in the days to come. He lauded the progress made towards enhancing synergy and integration within the three services since the appointment of CDS and creation of DMA.

The Raksha Mantri concluded by acknowledging IAF's role in adapting to changes in technology and adopting emerging capabilities in Nano Technology, Artificial Intelligence, Cyber and Space domains. He assured the commanders that all requirements of the Armed Forces, whether financial or otherwise, would be fulfilled.

The CAS in his address to the Commanders stated that the IAF was well prepared to counter short term, as well as strategic threats and the units, were evenly poised to counter any aggressive action by the adversary. He noted that the response by all Commands in ensuring deployment and readiness of forces was prompt and laudable. He emphasized on the need to focus on the ability to handle situations at a short notice for ensuring a robust response.

During the three day conference, commanders will review the current operational scenario and deployments before deliberating on building the IAF capabilities in the next decade to tackle all emerging threats.

(With Inputs from PIB)

