Guna dalit couple suicide bid: Land 'encroacher' externed

The incident of the couple consuming pesticide and their beating by police personnel last week had caused an outrage. As per the order issued by district collector Kumar Purshottam, Pardi (55) has been externed for his criminal record from districts of Guna, Bhopal, Rajgarh, Shivpuri, Vidisha and Ashoknagar, officials said.

PTI | Guna | Updated: 22-07-2020 15:08 IST | Created: 22-07-2020 15:08 IST
Days after a dalit farmer couple in Madhya Pradesh's Guna attempted suicide to resist against the destruction of their crops, the administration on Wednesday externed Gabbu Pardi, who had allegedly occupied the land and leased it out to the couple, from the district for a period of one year, officials said. The incident of the couple consuming pesticide and their beating by police personnel last week had caused an outrage.

As per the order issued by district collector Kumar Purshottam, Pardi (55) has been externed for his criminal record from districts of Guna, Bhopal, Rajgarh, Shivpuri, Vidisha and Ashoknagar, officials said. He has been asked to leave Guna within the next 24 hours.

The couple- Rajkumar Ahirwar (38) and his wife Savitri (35)-- drank pesticide when officials tried to evict them on Julu 14 from a government land, allotted for a college, which they were cultivating. Police used force against them as they resisted the eviction and refused to go to hospital after drinking pesticide, officials had said.

A video which went viral on social media showed the police beating the man with batons severely. After an uproar, the state government shunted out then Guna district collector, superintendent of police and Inspector General of Gwalior range. Six police personnel were also suspended.

