Delhi Waqf Board writes to ASI for inspection of Mubarak Begum mosque before restoration

The Delhi Waqf Board has sought an inspection by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) before the removal of debris and restoration of parts of the historic Mubarak Begum mosque in the old city area that was damaged due to heavy rain on Sunday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-07-2020 16:12 IST | Created: 22-07-2020 16:12 IST
The Delhi Waqf Board has sought an inspection by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) before the removal of debris and restoration of parts of the historic Mubarak Begum mosque in the old city area that was damaged due to heavy rain on Sunday. The central dome of the over-200-year-old mosque at Hauz Qazi Chowk has been damaged due to heavy rain and lightning. The debris lying on the roof of the building may lead to further damage due to rain and seepage, a senior Waqf Board officer said.

"In a letter to the ASI superintending archaeologist on Monday, the board has requested the ASI for an inspection of the heritage structure by experts, so that the rubble of the damaged dome could be preserved for research and used in the restoration work," he added. The Delhi Waqf Board is the custodian of the notified heritage building. It has informed the member-secretary of the Heritage Conservation Committee about the damage and need for inspection, the officer said.

"We have sought help from the ASI as it has conservation experts, who can tell us how to go about the restoration work. Presently, our concern is removal of the debris as it may cause further damage to the mosque," he added. A team of Waqf Board officials, including its acting chief executive officer Tanvir Ahmad, inspected the mosque on Tuesday.

The mosque was commissioned in early nineteenth century by Mubarak Begum, who was the wife of a British resident in the Mughal Court, according to historical references. It is a two-storey structure, which has prayer chambers on the upper floor and shops on the ground floor. The building is constructed of red sandstone and lakhori bricks.

There was no casualty when the central dome crashed around 6.45 am on Sunday as no one was inside the building to offer prayers, board officials said..

