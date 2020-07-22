Three killed as car swept away in rainfed stream

Three persons were killed when the car they were travelling in was swept away by a swollen stream following heavy rains in Pauri district, police said Wednesday. The mishap occurred about 5 km from Najibabad-Buakhal national highway towards Dugadda on Tuesday, Kotdwar police station SHO Manoj Raturi said. The driver of the car was pulled out of the stream by State Disaster Response Fund personnel soon after the accident and rushed to a hospital where he was declared dead, he said. Two others who had taken a lift in the car too drowned. Their bodies were recovered later, Raturi said. They were identified as 25-year-old Himanshu Gupta and 45-year-old Kulbhushan Barthwal. They were residents of Dugadda and Devikhal areas respectively. Gupta's body was found late on Tuesday evening from Kashiram Talla area around six km from the spot while Barthwal's body was found near Sidhbali temple on Wednesday afternoon, Raturi said.