Mumbai, July 22 (PTI) Top stories from the western

Top stories from the western region at 1700 hrs. . BOM3 MH-RAM TEMPLE-SENA Babri case dismissal would be homage to temple 'martyrs': Sena Mumbai: The Shiv Sena on Wednesday said dismissal of the Babri mosque demolition case before the ground-breaking ceremony for the Ram temple construction would be a true homage to "martyrs" of the Ram Janmabhoomi movement. .

BOM5 MH-PASSENGERS-LD AGITATION Stranded bus passengers create ruckus, halt local train Mumbai: Upset over discontinuation of state transport buses, hundreds of passengers created ruckus at the Nallasopara railway station on Mumbai's suburban network and a bus stand nearby for more than two hours, authorities said. . LGB1 MH-HC-VIRUS-FILM SHOOTINGS HC raps govt for not allowing those aged above 65 on film sets Mumbai: How can a physically fit person above 65 years of age be expected to live a dignified life if he is not allowed to go out and earn his livelihood, the Bombay High Court asked while pulling up the Maharashtra government for prohibiting those above that age on sets of film and TV shows. .

BES1 MH-VIRUS-BMC Mumbai COVID-19 situation 'in control': BMC official Mumbai, Jul 22 (PTI) The COVID-19 situation "is in control" in Mumbai with the number of positive cases daily being reported below 1,500, a senior official of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has said.. .