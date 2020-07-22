Left Menu
UP: Woman held for getting husband shot dead over property

They said that Saroj, around 50, got her husband Shripal shot dead because he wanted to give away his property, including farmland, to his brothers instead of his wife and children. Upset over her husband's plan, Saroj hired a man to kill her husband and promised him Rs 1 lakh for it, Senior Superintendent of Police, Bulandshahr, Santosh Kumar Singh said.

PTI | Bulandshahr | Updated: 22-07-2020 19:11 IST | Created: 22-07-2020 19:11 IST
A middle-aged woman has been arrested for getting her 57-year-old husband killed in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr district, police said on Wednesday. They said that Saroj, around 50, got her husband Shripal shot dead because he wanted to give away his property, including farmland, to his brothers instead of his wife and children.

Upset over her husband's plan, Saroj hired a man to kill her husband and promised him Rs 1 lakh for it, Senior Superintendent of Police, Bulandshahr, Santosh Kumar Singh said. "The couple lived in Gangapur village, under Dibai police station area. Shripal had a troubled relationship with his wife, two daughters and a divyang son. He wanted to give away his property, including farmland, to his brothers," Singh said.

"Angered over with her husband's decision, Saroj contacted a person in their village who has a criminal history and plotted the killing. Shripal's body was found in his farmland on the morning of July 15 with a gunshot injury," the officer said. He added that an FIR was eventually lodged and investigation taken up which led the police to Saroj's role in the conspiracy and she was arrested.

Prempal, the man who shot Shripal dead, was assured by Saroj that she would sell some land after her husband's death and give him Rs 1 lakh, Singh said, adding that Prempal is absconding and searches are underway to arrest him too..

