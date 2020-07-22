Ballia district court closed amid coronavirus fears

The Ballia district court has been closed following a surge in coronavirus cases in areas nearby, an official said on Wednesday

"Mirdhi Chauraha and Laxmi Market areas have been declared containment zones following detection of COVID-19 cases there. These containment areas are located 500 metres from the court premises. As per the orders of the Allahabad High Court, the district court has been closed till further orders," District Court Judge Gajendra Kumar said.