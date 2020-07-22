Left Menu
At 157, Bhopal reported the highest number of cases in the day, followed by 114 in Indore and 43 in Gwalior, they said. The total count of cases in Indore, Bhopal and Gwalior districts now stands at 6,339, 4,669 and 1,798, respectively. Indore district has so far recorded 300 fatalities and Bhopal 144, the state health bulletin said. No new coronavirus case was reported from nine districts since Tuesday evening.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 22-07-2020 20:15 IST | Created: 22-07-2020 20:08 IST
MP's COVID-19 cases rise by 747 to 24,842; 565 recover, 14 die
Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday recorded 747 new COVID-19 cases, taking the cumulative count to 24,842 in the state, officials said. With 14 more people succumbing to the viral infection, the death toll went up to 770.

Of them, two fatalities each were reported from Bhopal, Sagar and Satna while one patient each died in Indore, Gwalior, Jabalpur, Mandsaur, Betul, Chhatapur, Sehore and Damoh, officials said. A total of 565 people were discharged from hospitals during the day, taking the number of recovered cases in the state to 16,836.

The state now has 7,236 active cases. At 157, Bhopal reported the highest number of cases in the day, followed by 114 in Indore and 43 in Gwalior, they said.

The total count of cases in Indore, Bhopal and Gwalior districts now stands at 6,339, 4,669 and 1,798, respectively. Indore district has so far recorded 300 fatalities and Bhopal 144, the state health bulletin said.

No new coronavirus case was reported from nine districts since Tuesday evening. All 52 districts have active cases on Wednesday, health bulletin said.

The state now has 2,596 active containment zones. Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 24,842, active cases 7,236, new cases 747, death toll 770, recovered 16,836, total number of tested people is 6,45,003.

