Senior journalist Rohit Basu dies at 59
Associate editor of 'Uttarbanga Sangbad' Rohit Basu died at his residence here on Wednesday following cardiac arrest. Basu, who had been staying in Siliguri as the associate editor of Uttarbanga Sangbad, had returned here sometime back. The chief minister offered her condolences to members of the bereaved family..PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 22-07-2020 20:12 IST | Created: 22-07-2020 20:12 IST
Associate editor of 'Uttarbanga Sangbad' Rohit Basu died at his residence here on Wednesday following cardiac arrest. He was 59.
Expressing grief over the death of Basu, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said in a statement that the journalist was well known for his analytical political reporting. She also recalled her rapport and cordial relations with him.
Basu, who had been associated with leading dailies like Ananda Bazar Patrika, Ekdin, Tara News before joining Uttarbanga Sangbad, had steered the daily for past one-and- half years with his rich experience, the daily said. Basu, who had been staying in Siliguri as the associate editor of Uttarbanga Sangbad, had returned here sometime back.
The chief minister offered her condolences to members of the bereaved family..
- READ MORE ON:
- Mamata Banerjee
- Uttarbanga Sangbad
- West Bengal
- Ananda Bazar Patrika
- Siliguri
ALSO READ
Shocked that Centre did away with topics like citizenship, federalism in the name of reducing CBSE course-load: Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee.
We strongly object to CBSE's decision to drop important topics; HRD ministry should ensure vital lessons are not curtailed: Mamata Banerjee.
COVID-19: Lockdown will be imposed in containment zones in West Bengal for 7 days, starting 5 pm Thursday, says CM Mamata Banerjee.
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee writes to PM over UGC directive on final exams, says it will adversely impact students' interests.
WB CM Mamata Banerjee writes to Prez Kovind to draw his attention to death of BJP's Hemtabad MLA, found hanging near his home this week.