Senior journalist Rohit Basu dies at 59

Associate editor of 'Uttarbanga Sangbad' Rohit Basu died at his residence here on Wednesday following cardiac arrest. He was 59.

Expressing grief over the death of Basu, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said in a statement that the journalist was well known for his analytical political reporting. She also recalled her rapport and cordial relations with him.

Basu, who had been associated with leading dailies like Ananda Bazar Patrika, Ekdin, Tara News before joining Uttarbanga Sangbad, had steered the daily for past one-and- half years with his rich experience, the daily said. Basu, who had been staying in Siliguri as the associate editor of Uttarbanga Sangbad, had returned here sometime back.

The chief minister offered her condolences to members of the bereaved family..