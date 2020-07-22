Heavy rains lead to water-logging, traffic snarls across Delhi

Heavy rains lashed parts of the national capital on Wednesday, leading to water-logging and disruption of traffic movement at several places in the city, officials said. A section of the Ashoka Road in the heart of Lutyen's Delhi caved in during the day, following which barricades were put up in the area. A part of the Mahipalpur Bypass also caved in following the downpour, a senior official said. Both carriageways of the Mahipalpur underpass were closed.

Traffic movement was disrupted across the city due to water-logging. The stretch from Ring Road to Bhairon Marg was closed due to water-logging near the World Health Organization building. Vehicular movement was briefly affected near the Minto Bridge area. Traffic movement was affected on Guru Ravidass Marg and Mahipalpur in south Delhi. The stretch from Dhaulakuan to Gurgaon, Narayna to Loha Mandi and Metal Forging to Maya Puri saw traffic snarls as well.

There was disruption on the stretch from Zakhira to Inder Lok and from Mundka to Nangloi Chowk among others. Vehicular movement was affected from Jamrud Pur to Moolchand, on Ring Road near Hyatt flyover, Outer Ring Road near Savitri Flyover, M B Road near Peepal Chowk and near Batra Cinema due to water-logging. Traffic was diverted on Mathura Road due to water-logging under the Pul Prahladpur Railway Underpass on M B Road.

The Delhi Police posted updates on Twitter to inform commuters about the traffic situation in the city, requesting them to keep these in mind while planning their trips. Several people also took to the micro-blogging site to share more information. Rains had caused traffic snarls in several parts of the national capital on Tuesday too.