Lockdown: Sangli guardian minister asks people to follow norms

With lockdown coming into force in Sangli district of Maharashtra on Wednesday night, guardian minister Jayant Patil has urged people to follow norms. Patil also shared graphics to share activities which will be banned and allowed during the lockdown period till July 30.

"Lockdown has been declared in the district from 10 pm on July 22 to 10 pm on July 30 in view of the COVID-19 outbreak. It is my request to Sanglikars to follow all the rules of the administration. Let's defeat corona displaying our unity," he tweeted. According to the state health department, Sangli district, including its municipal corporation-governed areas, have reported 1,095 COVID-19 cases and 37 deaths till now.