Two ministers inducted in AP cabinet

Seediri Appala Raju was given the Animal Husbandry and Fisheries portfolio while Ch Srinivasa Venugopala Krishna got Backward Classes Welfare. M Sankara Narayana, who has been holding the BC Welfare portfolio so far, has been allotted the Roads and Buildings Department in the reshuffle, an official release said on Wednesday night.

PTI | Amaravat | Updated: 22-07-2020 22:01 IST | Created: 22-07-2020 22:01 IST
In a minor reorganisation, two MLAs were inducted into the Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy's Council of Ministers here on Wednesday to fill as many vacant slots. Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan administered the oath of office and secrecy to the new ministers, Ch Srinivasa Venugopala Krishna and Seediri Appala Raju, at a brief function in the Raj Bhavan in Vijayawada.

Later, in a minor reshuffle, Minister Dharmana Krishna Das was elevated to the rank of Deputy Chief Minister. Seediri Appala Raju was given the Animal Husbandry and Fisheries portfolio while Ch Srinivasa Venugopala Krishna got Backward Classes Welfare.

M Sankara Narayana, who has been holding the BC Welfare portfolio so far, has been allotted the Roads and Buildings Department in the reshuffle, an official release said on Wednesday night. The two slots in the Cabinet fell vacant after Deputy Chief Minister (Revenue) Pilli Subhash Chandra Bose and Minister Mopidevi Venkata Ramana Rao resigned from their posts upon their election to the Rajya Sabha.

Krishna and Appala Raju belong to the backward Setti Balija and fishermen communities, the same as Bose and Ramana respectively. Both of them were elected to the Assembly for the first time in 2019.

Krishna represents Ramachandrapuram constituency in East Godavari district while Appala Raju is an MLA from Palasa in Srikakulam district. Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy, Assembly Speaker T Seetaram, ministers and officials attended the event.

