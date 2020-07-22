Punjab CM lauds drug seizure by BSF in Gurdaspur sector

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has written to Border Security Force Director General Surjeet Singh Deswal, expressing his appreciation for the seizure of a huge cache of drugs by the personnel of BSF’s 10th Battalion in Gurdaspur sector. The CM also recommended that all members of the BSF team involved in the recent seizure of 60 kg of heroin should be rewarded for their success.

"But for the alertness of jawans and the prompt action thereafter, a huge cache of drugs would have entered the Indian market and severely impacted the lives of many Indians,” said Singh in a statement here. The exemplary action of the 14-member BSF team involved in the operation to save the nation's youth from the clutches of drugs deserves to be commended, the CM said. He said the BSF personnel not only displayed exceptional alertness but also risked their lives while battling the strong current in river Ravi. The BSF on July 19 had seized 60 kg of heroin from the Ravi river that flows along the India-Pakistan international border in Gurdaspur.

The contraband was found in 60 packets concealed in long fabric cloth tubes and tied to a bunch of water hyacinth floating in the river. The consignment was pushed into the river from Pakistan to the Indian side..