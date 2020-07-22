Policeman shot dead by militants in J-K's Kulgam
PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 22-07-2020 23:03 IST | Created: 22-07-2020 23:03 IST
Militants Wednesday night shot dead a policeman in the Qazigund area of Kulgam district in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said. Abdul Rashid Dar was shot at by the ultras at around 9.30 pm, they said. Dar was rushed to a hospital for treatment but succumbed on the way, the officials said
While intelligence officials said Dar was associated with counter-insurgency in the past, a police spokesman said he was a policeman.