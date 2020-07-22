Rajasthan reports 961 new COVID-19 cases, 6 more deaths

Six more deaths due to coronavirus were recorded in Rajasthan on Wednesday, raising the toll in the state to 583, officials said. The state also reported 961 new COVID-19 cases which pushed its tally to 32,334, as per the health department bulletin. There are now 8,387 active cases in the state, it said. A total of 22,470 have been discharged after treatment, the bulletin said. Three deaths each were recorded in Alwar and Bikaner on Wednesday.

A total of 179 deaths have been reported in Jaipur alone, followed by 73 in Jodhpur, 46 in Bharatpur, 30 in Kota, 28 in Ajmer, 27 in Bikaner, 22 in Pali, 20 in Nagaur, and 15 in Dholpur. Out of 961 fresh cases, 212 were recorded in Jodhpur, 180 in Alwar, 85 in Jaipur, 59 in Bikaner, 48 in Ajmer, 39 in Pali, 38 in Bharatpur, 37 in Jalore, 37 in Barmer, 34 in Udaipur, 32 in Dholpur, 23 in Nagaur, 21 in Kota, 14 each in Sirohi and Jhalawar, 13 in Jaisalmer, 11 in Sikar, 10 in Hanumangarh, eight each in Jhunjhunu, Churu and Bhilwara, seven each in Dausa and Rajsamand, six in Karauli, three in Ganganagar, two each in Banswara, Bundi and Dungarpur, one each in Baran and Chittorgarh, as per the bulletin.