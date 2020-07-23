Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jewellery shops in Kochi see few customers due to rise in price of gold

The price of gold rose by Rs 520 in Kerala on Wednesday and touched an all-time high of Rs 37,280 per sovereign. One gram of gold now costs Rs 4,660.

ANI | Kochi (Kerala) | Updated: 23-07-2020 01:06 IST | Created: 23-07-2020 01:06 IST
Jewellery shops in Kochi see few customers due to rise in price of gold
Jewellers in Kerala hard hit by COVID-19 pandemic (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The price of gold rose by Rs 520 in Kerala on Wednesday and touched an all-time high of Rs 37,280 per sovereign. One gram of gold now costs Rs 4,660. With jewellers facing the impact of COVID-19 pandemic and hike in prices, shops bear almost deserted look as people are not buying gold these days.

Rajeev Paul, Managing Director of Chungath Jewellery, Kochi, said that the prices of gold are set to rise even higher. "The jewellers are facing a difficult time right now as the prices have gone up. People are hesitant to buy gold right now," Paul told ANI.

"What will happen now is people will try to sell their gold and get as much liquidity and put it in some other resource. What we feel is that there could be a rush for selling gold in the next two-three weeks," he said. Paul said that there were restrictions imposed due to the pandemic, where jewellers can only attend to at most five customers at the store.

He hoped that things will improve after about a month. Right now, the season is quite bad as we don't have marriages going on. Maybe after one month, the season will start picking up. It is because of the restrictions due to COVID we can only take up to five customers at a time," he said.

"What we are doing right now is that we are giving an appointment and as soon as we get five customers, others are made to wait. But all these things will settle down and people will also accept the price. We expect the price to come down once the COVID situation is over," he added. (ANI)

TRENDING

Alembic Pharma Q1 profit jumps over 2-folds to Rs 301.46 cr

Pak sympathiser Tony Ashai lives in comfort, wants Kashmiri youth to ruin their lives

Rewinding Bae Suzy & Lee min-ho’s love – Both celebs’ agencies confirmed relationship

China evacuates thousands after floods threaten villages

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Ex-Trump lawyer Cohen's attitude justified return to prison, prosecutors say

Michael Cohen, the former personal lawyer for U.S. President Donald Trump, was sent back to prison from home confinement this month because he was antagonistic to probation officers, federal prosecutors said on Wednesday.In a court filing, ...

End of Covid-19 to begin with start of Ram Temple's construction: BJP's Rameshwar Sharma

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Protem Speaker Rameshwar Sharma said that the end of the coronavirus pandemic will begin with the start of the construction work for Ram Temple in Ayodhya. The Bhoomi-pujan for Ram Temple is scheduled to be held on A...

Microsoft's Azure growth slips below 50% for first time

Microsoft Corps flagship cloud computing business Azure reported sales growth of under 50 for the first time ever on Wednesday, sending the tech giants shares down 3.Microsoft said revenue in its Intelligent Cloud segment rose 17 to 13.4 bi...

Trump says sending federal agents to more U.S. cities to fight violent crime

President Donald Trump announced a plan on Wednesday to send federal agents to more U.S. cities to crack down on violent crime as he emphasizes a law and order mantra going into the Nov. 3 presidential election. Trump, joined by Attorney Ge...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020