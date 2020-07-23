Left Menu
Centre to release Rs 346 crores to tackle flood situation in Assam

The Centre will release Rs 346 crores, in the first phase, under the Flood Management Program (FMP) scheme to Assam and will also hold talks with Bhutan to solve the recurring flood problem in the lower parts of the state.

ANI | Guwahati (Assam) | Updated: 23-07-2020 02:26 IST
Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal attending the meeting held on Wednesday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The Centre will release Rs 346 crores, in the first phase, under the Flood Management Program (FMP) scheme to Assam and will also hold talks with Bhutan to solve the recurring flood problem in the lower parts of the state. Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal held a meeting with Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, through video conferencing, on Wednesday in which the information was conveyed.

"Centre will soon release Rs 346 crores for the first phase under FMP scheme to Assam and hold talks with Bhutan to solve the flood problem in lower Assam. This was informed in a meeting of Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal with Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat via video conferencing in Guwahati," a tweet by the Chief Minister's Office on Wednesday read. Sonowal also apprised the Union Minister of the overall situation and damages due to the floods in the state.

Taking to Twiter, Shekhawat said that Assam will be provided with all kinds of help for rescue and relief works by the Centre. As per the daily flood report by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) on Wednesday, a total of 89 lives have been lost due to the floods in the state.

Around 26.32 lakh people in 26 of the state's 33 districts have been affected by the floods, as per the state's disaster management authority. (ANI)

