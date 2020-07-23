Left Menu
Development News Edition

Assam floods claim 89 lives, affect 26 districts: ASDMA

The floods in Assam have affected 26 districts and claimed 89 lives till July 22, said the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA).

ANI | Guwahati (Assam) | Updated: 23-07-2020 04:41 IST | Created: 23-07-2020 04:41 IST
Assam floods claim 89 lives, affect 26 districts: ASDMA
Visual of floods in Assam (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The floods in Assam have affected 26 districts and claimed 89 lives till July 22, said the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA). According to the flood report by the ASDMA on Wednesday, Barpeta, Dibrugarh, Kokrajhar, Bongaigaon, Tinsukia, among other districts have been severely affected by the floods in the state affecting 26,31,343 people.

A total of 2,525 villages are reeling from the effects of the rising waters of the Brahmaputra, among its other tributaries, which have affected 1,15,515.25 hectares of crop. As many as 120 animals have died due to floods in the Kaziranga national park, while 147 have been rescued as per the report by the Divisional Forest Officer, Eastern Assam Wildlife division. Many animals from the national park were seen migrating to higher places by crossing the streets after water entered Kaziranga.

Currently, 45,281 people are being helped through 391 relief camps/distribution centres. The State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF), National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF), Circle Offices, and locals have rescued 452 people so far.

The rising water levels have damaged embankments, roads, bridges, and culverts, among other constructions like houses, etc in the state. On Wednesday, the Centre announced that it will release Rs 346 crores, in the first phase, under the Flood Management Program (FMP) scheme to Assam and will also hold talks with Bhutan to solve the recurring flood problem in the lower parts of the state.

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal held a meeting with Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, through video conferencing, on Wednesday, in which the information was conveyed. (ANI)

TRENDING

Alembic Pharma Q1 profit jumps over 2-folds to Rs 301.46 cr

Pak sympathiser Tony Ashai lives in comfort, wants Kashmiri youth to ruin their lives

Rewinding Bae Suzy & Lee min-ho’s love – Both celebs’ agencies confirmed relationship

China evacuates thousands after floods threaten villages

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Biden labels Trump first racist U.S. president

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden labeled Donald Trump on Wednesday the first racist to become U.S. president in remarks his opponents re-election campaign quickly rebuked.Biden, who was vice president under Barack Obama, the firs...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia markets set to come under pressure as U.S.-China ties worsen

Asian stocks were likely to come under pressure on Thursday as fresh diplomatic tensions between Washington and Beijing heightened investor jitters and overshadowed the boost to Wall Street from U.S. stimulus hopes.In early Asian trade, Jap...

House OKs repeal of Trump travel ban decried as anti-Muslim

The House on Wednesday voted to repeal the Trump administrations travel ban and further restrict the presidents power to limit entry to the US, a symbolic victory for Muslim American and civil rights groups. The bill, which passed the Democ...

Texas county stores bodies in trucks as state sets one-day record for COVID-19 deaths

Texas on Wednesday set one-day records for increases in COVID-19 deaths and hospitalizations in the state, forcing one county to store bodies in refrigerated trucks and prompting a top health official there to call for new stay-at-home orde...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020