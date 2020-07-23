Rain lashes parts of UP, more likely on Friday

Light to moderate rainfall was recorded in several parts of Uttar Pradesh in the last 24 hours, the Met office said on Thursday. According to the Meteorological department, Badaun received the maximum rain at 9 cm followed by Nighasan (7 cm) and Maharajganj, Fatehpur and Sahaswan (4 cm each).

Etawah was the hottest place in the state on Wednesday as the maximum temperature settled at 38 degrees Celsius. The Met department has forecast rain/thundershower at many places in the state on Friday.