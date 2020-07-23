6 new COVID-19 cases found in Dharavi; tally rises to 2,513

Mumbai's slum sprawl Dharavi registered six new coronavirus cases, second single-digit rise in two days, taking the tally to 2,513 on Thursday, the city civic body said. A senior Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official said the tally of COVID-19 cases in Dharavi rose to 2,513 with the addition of six new cases in the past 24 hours.

On Wednesday, the slum-dominated area had recorded five new COVID-19 cases. The official said Dharavi now has 142 active COVID-19 cases, while the number of recovered patients stood at 2,121.

The civic body has, however, stopped sharing COVID-19 death figures in the slum colony since last month. Spread over 2.5 square kilometers, Dharavi is considered as one of the largest slums in Asia having a population over 6.5 lakh.

In Dharavi, the first COVID-19 patient was found on April 1, nearly 20 days after the first COVID-19 patient tested positive to the pandemic on March 11.