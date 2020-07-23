Left Menu
Development News Edition

6 new COVID-19 cases found in Dharavi; tally rises to 2,513

The official said Dharavi now has 142 active COVID-19 cases, while the number of recovered patients stood at 2,121. The civic body has, however, stopped sharing COVID-19 death figures in the slum colony since last month.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 23-07-2020 18:49 IST | Created: 23-07-2020 17:29 IST
6 new COVID-19 cases found in Dharavi; tally rises to 2,513
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai's slum sprawl Dharavi registered six new coronavirus cases, second single-digit rise in two days, taking the tally to 2,513 on Thursday, the city civic body said. A senior Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official said the tally of COVID-19 cases in Dharavi rose to 2,513 with the addition of six new cases in the past 24 hours.

On Wednesday, the slum-dominated area had recorded five new COVID-19 cases. The official said Dharavi now has 142 active COVID-19 cases, while the number of recovered patients stood at 2,121.

The civic body has, however, stopped sharing COVID-19 death figures in the slum colony since last month. Spread over 2.5 square kilometers, Dharavi is considered as one of the largest slums in Asia having a population over 6.5 lakh.

In Dharavi, the first COVID-19 patient was found on April 1, nearly 20 days after the first COVID-19 patient tested positive to the pandemic on March 11.

TRENDING

Rewinding Bae Suzy & Lee min-ho’s love – Both celebs’ agencies confirmed relationship

Alembic Pharma Q1 profit jumps over 2-folds to Rs 301.46 cr

Pak sympathiser Tony Ashai lives in comfort, wants Kashmiri youth to ruin their lives

Sex Education Season 3 release possible in April 2021, updates on cast, plot & other details

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

United Breweries Limited and Inclusive India Foundation Provide Relief Kits for Amphan Super Cyclone Victims in Sunderbans, West Bengal

Mumbai Maharashtra India, July 23 ANIBusinessWire India On May 20, 2020, Amphan Super Cyclone caused widespread damage in West Bengal specifically in the Sundarbans area. Winds at the speed of 160 to 170 kilometres per hour, tore through th...

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St dips at open as labor market rebound slows

Wall Streets main indexes fell at the open on Thursday as data showed the number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits rose last week for the first time in nearly four months, suggesting a recovery in the labor market was stalling.T...

U.S. and Baltic states oppose Russian "rewriting of history"

The United States joined Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia on Thursday in opposing any Russian attempts to rewrite history after President Vladimir Putin said the Baltic states had consented to their 1940 annexation by the Soviet Union. We stan...

CSA to issue NOC's to all IPL-bound Proteas players

By Vishesh Roy Cricket South Africa CSA will be issuing No Objection Certificates NOCs to all its ten players who are set to play in the Indian Premier League IPL this year.CSAs media manager Koketso Gaofetoge on Thursday confirmed to ANI t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020