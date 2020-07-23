Left Menu
Audio clips genuine, send them abroad for forensic test: Gehlot

Jaipur, Jul 22 (PTU) Targeting Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday said the audio clips which indicate an alleged plot to topple his government can be sent abroad for forensic tests.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 23-07-2020 18:12 IST | Created: 23-07-2020 18:12 IST
Jaipur, Jul 22 (PTU) Targeting Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday said the audio clips which indicate an alleged plot to topple his government can be sent abroad for forensic tests. Without taking the minister’s name, Gehlot questioned why he is not coming forward to give a voice sample.

Rejecting the charge that the audio clips are fabricated, he said they can be sent to any forensic science laboratory for examination. “We can send it for FSL testing to America if they have no trust in the Rajasthan government, he said, adding that the Congress also did not trust the Centre. “Why is he not giving a voice test? He should come forward for it,” the chief minister said, in an apparent reference to Gehlot whom the party has accused of trying to lure Congress MLAs.

Shekhawat has denied the charge that it his voice on tape..

