Assam CM inspects flood affected areas, meets people

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Thursday inspected flood-affected areas and met the flood-hit people in Solmari and Rangia. "I am travelling across the flood-hit districts of Assam and ensuring that immediate relief works are undertaken and quality food items and facilities are provided at flood relief camps," the Chief Minister said.

According to Assam Chief Minister's Office (CMO), Sonwal took stock of provisions and healthcare facilities at the Rangia TT College flood relief camp and interacted with the people stranded there. He inspected an embankment damaged by flood at Janaram Chowka, Darrang and directed officials to expedite repair work on a war-footing.

As many as 89 died and 5,627,389 people have been affected across 30 districts in Assam due to the floods, said the Assam State Disaster Management Authority. (ANI)