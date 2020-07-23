Man held for raping minor, recording act in UP's Azamgarh

A man was arrested here on Thursday for allegedly raping an 11-year-old girl, recording the act and blackmailing her, police said. Shabab Ali was held from Mubarakpur bus station following a complaint by the victim’s father, they said.

Upon checking his mobile phone, we found the video and during interrogation he confessed to raping and blackmailing the girl, a police officer said. Police is trying to elicit more information from the accused and is also suspecting his involvement in other such cases, they said.