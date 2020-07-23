Two absconders arrested in J&K's Poonch

Two persons were arrested after nine and two years respectively following registration of cases in connection with rioting and criminal trespassing in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, officials said on Thursday

Two police parties raided various locations in Gursai and apprehended two absconders, who were evading their arrest since 2011 and 2018, they said. They were identified as Liyaqat Hussain and Ghulam Din of Gursai, the police said

The accused were apprehended after all legal formalities had been produced before a court of law.