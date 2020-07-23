Left Menu
First-ever container cargo from Kolkata via Bangladesh port reaches Agartala: MEA

The first-ever container cargo from Kolkata via Bangladesh's Chattogram port has reached Agartala, the External Affairs Ministry said on Thursday, terming it a "historic milestone" in the Indo-Bangladesh connectivity and economic partnership.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-07-2020 19:35 IST | Created: 23-07-2020 19:30 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The first-ever container cargo from Kolkata via Bangladesh's Chattogram port has reached Agartala, the External Affairs Ministry said on Thursday, terming it a "historic milestone" in the Indo-Bangladesh connectivity and economic partnership. The External Affairs Ministry said this movement was carried out under an agreement on use of Chattogram and Mongla Ports for movement of India's transit cargo through Bangladesh. Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya had last week flagged off the first trial container ship from Kolkata carrying cargo meant for Agartala that reached the city via the Chattogram port.

MEA Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said it will help in further development of the northeastern region. "Another historic milestone in India-Bangladesh connectivity and economic partnership as the first ever container cargo from Kolkata via Chattogram port reaches Agartala. This will help in further development of the northeastern region," he said in a tweet.

At a media briefing, Srivastava also said this development is in line with the vision that the two countries have towards further strengthening bilateral connectivity and a mutually beneficial partnership aimed at benefiting people on both the sides. "Today we marked another historic achievement towards strengthening India-Bangladesh maritime and economic partnership. The first time ever movement of container cargo from Kolkata to Agartala through the Chattogram Port was successfully concluded.

"The cargo was received this morning by Chief Minister of Tripura Biplab Kumar Deb," he told reporters. With this, the distance and time taken in transportation of goods for India particularly the northeastern states will get reduced, Srivastava said, adding that it will enhance business services and revenue generation in Bangladesh while the logistical sector will also get a big boost.

The MEA spokesperson the SOPs for this were finalised during the visit of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to India in October, 2019, he added.

