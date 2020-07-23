Guj: Ordinance issued to stop fishermen from straying into Pak

Left Menu
The ordinance seeks to amend certain provisions of the Gujarat Fisheries Act of 2003. In a release issued here, Gujarat Minister of State for Home Pradeepsinh Jadeja said it was necessary to take strict action against erring fishermen and boat owners, who stray into Pakistani waters for Lalpari fish and eventually get caught by the authorities there.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 23-07-2020 19:48 IST | Created: 23-07-2020 19:37 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Gujarat government on Thursday issued an ordinance to deter local fishermen from straying into Pakistani waters near the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) in the Arabian Sea off Gujarat coast. The ordinance seeks to amend certain provisions of the Gujarat Fisheries Act of 2003.

In a release issued here, Gujarat Minister of State for Home Pradeepsinh Jadeja said it was necessary to take strict action against erring fishermen and boat owners, who stray into Pakistani waters for Lalpari fish and eventually get caught by the authorities there. The release, however, did not specify the penalty that will be imposed on fishermen or boat owners who enter Pakistani waters.

Apart from this, the ordinance also gives "search and seizure" powers to police sub-inspectors or officials above them at marine police stations, the minister said. As per the ordinance, a fine of Rs 1 lakh will be imposed on boats from other states that enter Gujarat's marine boundary, he said.

The present Act did not have any provision to penalize boats from other states that enter Gujarat for fishing, Jadeja was quoted saying in the release. Apart from a fine of Rs 1 lakh, local authorities can also sell the catch recovered from the errant boats and impose another fine, which will be five times the amount recovered from selling the catch, he said.

A bill to amend the Act was supposed to be presented in the last Budget session of the Assembly in March, but could not be taken up for discussion as the session was curtailed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Jadeja added.

