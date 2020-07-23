5-ft-long rat snake rescued from Delhi's R K Khanna Stadium

A five-feet-long rat snake took shelter inside R K Khanna Tennis Stadium in Hauz Khas here following rains, triggering panic among the staff members, wildlife rescuers said on Thursday. A staff noticed the snake curled up under the staircase. The security personnel on duty immediately alerted non-profit Wildlife SOS and a two-member rescue team arrived at the spot soon after. After ensuring that all potential hiding places were blocked off, the rescuers carefully transferred the snake into a safe transport carrier, an official of Wildlife SOS said.

The rat snake was later released back into the wild. In another incident, a wildlife SOS team rescued a cobra that entered the living room of a house in Sector-46, Noida. A common sand boa was also rescued this morning from Raj Nagar, Palam.

Kartick Satyanarayan, co-founder and CEO of Wildlife SOS, said, "Snakes will seek out shelter in dry spaces on higher ground during the monsoon season as their burrows and underground homes get flooded. Snake sightings in the city are bound to increase in the weeks to come." Wasim Akram, Deputy Director -- Special Projects, Wildlife SOS, said, "We get maximum calls for reptile rescues in the monsoon season and sometimes we end up rescuing about five to six snakes in a day." Earlier this week, the NGO rescued an indian rock python from the bathroom of a house in Okhla..