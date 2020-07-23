Left Menu
Assam: Fourth wave of flood wreaks havoc in Dibrugarh

Floods have wreaked havoc in Assam's Dibrugarh for the fourth time this year. As many as seven lives were lost, however, the rainy season is yet to arrive and more flood waves are expected to affect the district, said Pallav Gopal Jha, the Deputy Commissioner of Dibrugarh.

Visual from Dadhia village, Dibrugarh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Floods have wreaked havoc in Assam's Dibrugarh for the fourth time this year. As many as seven lives were lost, however, the rainy season is yet to arrive and more flood waves are expected to affect the district, said Pallav Gopal Jha, the Deputy Commissioner of Dibrugarh. In the Dadhia village of Dibrugarh, agricultural lands have been submerged for months now and animals are deprived of fodder.

The people of Dadhia are residing in shelter camps, but some men have to stay at home to take care of the house and belongings so the only means of transport available for them is a boat. People here have to struggle for drinking water as well because even the tube wells are submerged.

"Seven people have died so far in the second and third wave of flood. We have faced four waves of flood this year in Dibrugarh. The first wave occurred in May-end that affected around 8,000 people. Later, another wave hit Dibrugarh in June end and July first week, and then a third wave also occurred," said Jha. "The relief camps were already made available here. We are expecting more waves of flood in the rainy season but we are prepared. Sufficient funds are being provided to the district administration by the government so we are able to tackle the situation. Assessment of animals that have been affected is underway but so far 300 cattle have died," he added.

Meanwhile, around 95 families are currently living in temporary shelters after the Rangmola and Miri villages in Dibrugarh were washed away by floodwaters. "My village used to be around 3.5 kilometre away, now there is nothing left of it. Around 95 families used to live there. Over 120 houses were swallowed by the Brahmaputra river. We are devastated, our homes were washed away by the flood. Government rations are sustaining us for now, but when that stops, we will not have anything left. Our current relief camp is also close to the river, we don't know how long this will stay. It may also get washed away," Amal Das, a resident of the now-submerged Miligaon village, told ANI.

According to Chittaranjan Namosudra, another victim of the floods said that Miragaon, Rangmola and Dagaon villages have been completely washed away by floodwaters. The floods in Assam have affected 26 districts and claimed 89 lives till July 22, said the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA).

According to the flood report by the ASDMA on Wednesday, Barpeta, Dibrugarh, Kokrajhar, Bongaigaon, Tinsukia, among other districts have been severely affected by the floods in the state affecting 2,631,343 people. The State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF), National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF), Circle Offices and locals have rescued 452 people so far.

On Wednesday, the Centre announced that it will release Rs 346 crore in the first phase, under the Flood Management Program (FMP) scheme to Assam and will also hold talks with Bhutan to solve the recurring flood problem in the lower parts of the state. (ANI)

