Left Menu
Development News Edition

SWAMIH fund approved 81 projects with investment of Rs 8767 crore

Additionally, the Fund is actively evaluating options to provide relief to ~15,000 home buyers in certain long-stalled projects which are pending before the Honourable Supreme Court for resolution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-07-2020 21:09 IST | Created: 23-07-2020 21:09 IST
SWAMIH fund approved 81 projects with investment of Rs 8767 crore
While reviewing the performance achieved by the Special Window, the Finance Minister appreciated the efforts. Image Credit: Twitter(@FinMinIndia)

Union Minister for Finance & Corporate Affairs, Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman, today reviewed the performance of Special Window for Affordable and Mid Income Housing (SWAMIH) with Secretaries of Ministries of Finance and senior management team of the State Bank of India, SBI Capital Markets Limited and SBICAPS Ventures Limited (SVL).

The fund has so far approved 81 projects with an investment of Rs 8767 crore.

The SWAMIH Investment Fund I has progressed from a policy announcement to an operational initiative on the ground.

It has approved 81 projects that will enable the completion of almost 60,000 homes across India.

These projects are spread across a mix of markets including large cities such as NCR, MMR, Bengaluru, Chennai, Pune and also Tier 2 locations including Karnal, Panipat, Lucknow, Surat, Dehradun, Kota, Nagpur, Jaipur, Nashik, Vizag, Chandigarh etc. ( Annexure 1). Amongst these projects, investments in 18 projects have been given final clearance and disbursement is at various stages across 7 residential projects( Annexure 2).

Applications from 353 stressed projects are under examination for provision of assistance.

It was also highlighted that activation of these construction sites by the Special Window would provide employment opportunities for various skilled and semi-skilled labourers.

Additionally, the Fund is actively evaluating options to provide relief to ~15,000 home buyers in certain long-stalled projects which are pending before the Honourable Supreme Court for resolution.

While reviewing the performance achieved by the Special Window, the Finance Minister appreciated the efforts. The recent initiative by the Fund to reduce the cost of capital to 12% has resulted in an increase in the number of projects that meet the funding criteria laid out under the Special Window. While acknowledging the steps taken by the Special Window to expedite participation from existing lenders, SmtSitharaman suggested that both private and public Banks, NBFCs and HFCs should see the Special Window as a stakeholder and increase support early completion of stressed projects.

The Team also apprised the Finance Minister about the control mechanisms being built in by the Fund to monitor project progress and ensure prudent utilisation by calibrating investments in line with project progress. These steps would also bring in greater transparency in the sector in terms of accountability of project cash flows and eliminating diversion of funds.

During the review meeting, the Finance Minister asked the Department of Economic Affairs to closely monitor the performance of the SWAMIH Investment Fund I in order to ensure that the capital raised by the Fund is rapidly committed to resolving stressed projects and remove any impediments that could arise in this process. SmtSitharaman also wanted speedy efforts to complete construction of projects for which last-mile funding has been sanctioned.

The opportunity provided by the special mandate in this Fund combined with active support from existing project financiers should be directed towards this objective of providing immediate relief to homebuyers.SmtSitharaman stated that this Special Window was an unprecedented initiative that has provided extraordinary support to the real estate sector and poised it at the cusp of a turnaround despite such turbulent economic times.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

Rewinding Bae Suzy & Lee min-ho’s love – Both celebs’ agencies confirmed relationship

Alembic Pharma Q1 profit jumps over 2-folds to Rs 301.46 cr

Pak sympathiser Tony Ashai lives in comfort, wants Kashmiri youth to ruin their lives

Sex Education Season 3 release possible in April 2021, updates on cast, plot & other details

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

USOPC seeks donations to provide funds for Olympic hopefuls

The U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee and its affiliates are creating a fund designed to provide potential 2020 and 2022 Olympians with a stipend to make up for money theyve lost as a result of the coronavirus pandemic and the postponem...

India's growth rate may dip to -6 to -9 per cent current fiscal: Subramanian Swamy

Indias growth rate may plunge to -6 to -9 per cent during the current financial year due to COVID-19 pandemic and may bounce back next fiscal if correct policies were worked out, BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy said on Thurs...

ASHA workers to stage taluk level protests in Karnataka on Jul 24

The Accredited Social Health Activists ASHA on Thursday decided to hold protests at taluk level across the state on July 24 demanding a hike in their remuneration. They have been agitating since July 10 pressing a charter of demands includi...

Liquor vends outside cantonment zones during weekend curfews to remain open: Officials

The Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday decided to keep open the liquor vends outside COVID-19 containment zones during weekend shutdowns in the stateThe order to keep liquor shops open during the weekend curfews has been sent to all divis...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020