Will convene session of Rajasthan assembly at opportune time to prove majority: Congress

Congress senior spokesperson Ajay Maken said it does not need to wait for the Supreme Court verdict as far as the floor test is concerned as it has the majority number with it. He said a section within the party also feels that the floor test should be conducted after the court verdict with regard to the rebel Congress MLAs.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-07-2020 21:46 IST | Created: 23-07-2020 21:46 IST
Ahead of the Rajasthan High Court's verdict, the Congress on Thursday said it is confident of the numbers and will convene a session of the state assembly at an "opportune time" to prove the majority. Congress senior spokesperson Ajay Maken said it does not need to wait for the Supreme Court verdict as far as the floor test is concerned as it has the majority number with it.

He said a section within the party also feels that the floor test should be conducted after the court verdict with regard to the rebel Congress MLAs. "We are very confident as we have got the numbers with us and we will prove the majority on the floor of the House. We have a comfortable majority and we will call a session at the opportune time," he told reporters at a virtual press conference.

The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to restrain the Rajasthan High Court from passing order on a plea of sacked deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot and 18 other dissident Congress MLAs challenging the disqualification notice against them and said it would be subject to the outcome of petition before the apex court. Maken said there are two views within the party, with a section feeling that we should wait for the high court decision and once the high court decision comes on Friday, then we should go for a floor test, so that no one has anything to wait for any court decision. "But as far as the floor test is concerned, we are very confident that we will easily prove the majority mark. And there will be at least 15-20 members' difference between the MLAs, who are in favour of the government and those against the government," he said.

Asked when the assembly session would be convened, he said the same would be done "at an opportune time". On whether the Congress is disappointed with the Supreme Court's decision, the Congress leader said when you go to the court these days, "we don't expect favourable decisions from the court...we prepare ourselves for a decision, which is not in our favour".

"It is not only a legal battle, it is mainly a political battle and legal battle is just part of the entire political battle. We have prepared our political plan and the most important thing is the number in the house," he said. Asked whether the Congress would wait for the Supreme Court decision before convening a session of the state assembly, Maken said, "As far as the floor test is concerned, if we decide to go for a floor test, we need not wait for any Supreme Court orders." PTI SKC KJ

