Pak violates ceasefire in Kupwara, woman injured
A woman of Hajitra was injured in the Pakistani firing who was taken to a hospital and her condition is stable, he said In another incident on Thursday evening, Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation along the LoC in Naugam sector of Kupwara by firing mortars and other weapons, the official said.PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 23-07-2020 22:31 IST | Created: 23-07-2020 22:25 IST
Pakistan violated ceasefire in two sectors along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district in the last 24 hours, injuring a woman, an Army official aid on Thursday
In the first ceasefire violation on Wednesday night, Pakistani Army targeted civilian villages in forward areas along the LoC in Tangdhar sector (in Kupwara district of North Kashmir), the official said. A woman of Hajitra was injured in the Pakistani firing who was taken to a hospital and her condition is stable, he said
In another incident on Thursday evening, Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation along the LoC in Naugam sector of Kupwara by firing mortars and other weapons, the official said. He said befitting response is being given to the Pakistani aggression.
