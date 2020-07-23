Haryana govt asks officers to make recommendations for Padma Awards by August 10

The Haryana government on Thursday asked officers to make recommendations for the Padma Awards by August 10, 2020. While warning that recommendations won't be accepted after the due date, it asked the officers to submit the same in a PDF format.

An official spokesman on Thursday said that the Padma Awards, namely, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri are among the highest civilian awards of the country, which are announced every year on Republic Day. "In a letter sent by the Chief Secretary to senior officials, recommendations for Padma Awards were sought with complete details related to names, address, date of birth, details of major events of that person's life and his current occupation or position, along with a letter in both Hindi and English languages, filled in the requisite performa so that it can be published," an official spokesperson said.

Pointing out that those recommended must be worthy of awards, the spokesperson added, "The persons recommended, must pre-eminently worthy of the awards, looking at their lifetime achievements." Giving further details, the official added that the recommendations for Padma Awards will be received on the online portal padmaawards.gov.in, which has been designed for this purpose. (ANI)